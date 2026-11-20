MP High Court Grants Pre-Arrest Bail To Railway Employee, Examines Relationship History And Marriage Promise Allegations | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, principal bench at Jabalpur, has granted anticipatory bail to a railway employee in a rape case. HC judge Justice Pradeep Mittal passed the order.

An FIR was lodged at Ashoka Garden police station in Bhopal under Sections 115(2), 351(2) and 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) concerning physical relations on the pretext of marriage.

As per the HC order, the prosecutrix is an adult, aged about 37 years, and was already married to Dinesh Sharma in 2011. Her divorce took place in 2024.

The applicant and the prosecutrix were acquainted with each other and remained in a relationship for a considerable period. Out of the said relationship, a girl child was born on Oct 02, 2021, whose birth certificate also records the name of the applicant as her father.

Advocate Rajesh Nema, appearing on behalf of the railway employee, argued, “ The prosecutrix knowingly entered into a relationship with a person who was already married and who can never fulfilled his alleged promise of marriage.

The prosecutrix herself was also married at the relevant time. Therefore, both parties were fully aware of their respective marital status and the fact that no promise of marriage could reasonably be fulfilled.

Despite having full knowledge of these facts, the prosecutrix voluntarily entered into the relationship and gave birth to a child. Even thereafter, she continued the relationship with the applicant.

These circumstances indicate that the relationship was consensual and continued with the knowledge and understanding of both parties. Therefore, the allegations of breach of a promise to marry do not appear to be sustainable.”

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!