MP High Court Defers Hearing On 27% OBC Reservation As Records Await Transfer | representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court principal bench in Jabalpur on Tuesday did not proceed with the hearing on 27% OBC reservation as the government had allegedly not taken steps to facilitate the transfer of records of four petitions from the Supreme Court. The High Court fixed the next hearing for May 13, 14 and 15.

Senior advocate Rameshwar Thakur said the hearings could not proceed as no initiative had been taken by the government to transfer the records of the four petitions from the Supreme Court. Through orders passed on February 19, 2026, and March 20, 2026, the Supreme Court transferred all the cases back to the Madhya Pradesh High Court and requested that a special bench be constituted to dispose of the matters within three months.

Govt appoints SG, ASG, AG for arguments

The state government has appointed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj and Advocate General Prashant Singh to argue the matter on behalf of the government in the 27% OBC reservation case.

The government has removed special counsel Rameshwar Thakur and Vinayak Shah, who were appointed by the Governor in this matter. As per a government notification, they will no longer be permitted to represent the interests of OBC community on behalf of the state.