Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court on Thursday paved the way for the resumption of NEET-PG counselling by dismissing a petition challenging the inclusion of in-service candidates in the open category of the state merit list.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice AY Kogje and Justice Vivek Jain found no reason to interfere with the ongoing admission process and vacated the interim relief granted on Nov 2, 2026.

“We are informed that, in due deference to our interim order, the counselling process had been halted which may now be resumed and carried out in accordance with law,” the court said.

The court observed that the existing admission process had been in place since October 5, 2021, under the prevailing rules, which had not been challenged.

“Therefore, when the in-service doctors who after MBBS Course opted for rendering service in the difficult or rural areas with an expectation that after three years they will be given advantage of incentive marks as per the rules applicable and their right to get those marks added to merit get crystalized wherein the right may not be now scuttled out,” the court said.

The bench held that the methodology of reserving 30 per cent of seats for state service candidates with three years of service, in accordance with the amended rules of 2018, could not be faulted, particularly when the rules had not been challenged.

The award of additional marks of 10 per cent, 20 per cent and 30 per cent to in-service candidates completing one, two and three years of service, respectively, aligned with Regulation 9 of the Medical Council of India (MCI) Regulations, 2000, and independent of the 30 per cent reservation quota, the court held.

The court had reserved its order on November 18.