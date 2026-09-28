MP High Court Allows MBBS Student To Appear In Third Professional Exam | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh principal bench of High Court at Jabalpur has directed that the petitioner shall be permitted to appear in the remaining professional examination going to be held on Oct 1, 2026.

He shall be permitted to attend the further academic session subject to result.

HC further ordered notice to the concerned medical college on payment of process fee within seven days.

Notice be made returnable within six weeks. Division Bench of the Chief Justice of MP HC Alpesh Y Kogje and Justice Vivek Jain passed the order.

As per the HC order, Vishwas Bajpayee (petitioner) belongs to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), secured AIR rank 509 in the NEET examination, 2020 and obtained admission in the MBBS course at Mahaveer Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal.

The tuition fee for the course was being paid by the state government under the Mukhyamantri Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana.

Designated senior advocate Aditya Sanghi, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner, submitted that the transition from Hindi-medium education to an English-medium professional medical course posed substantial academic challenges for the petitioner during the initial phase of the MBBS course.

Further, the petitioner's academic difficulties were further compounded by the serious illness of his mother, the schizophrenia suffered by his sister and the financial and emotional burdens borne by the family.

The petitioner was unable to adequately prepare for the First Professional MBBS Examination and unfortunately could not clear the same within the prescribed attempts.

The petitioner could not deposit the tuition fees for the next year as the state did not reimburse the fees to the petitioner.

Now, the medical college is not permitting the petitioner to appear in the third professional examination and to complete the course for want of payment of tuition fees.