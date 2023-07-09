MP: Health Check-Up Camp Held In School

Representative Image

Satai (Madhya Pradesh): A health check-up camp was recently held in local MOD-ED Public School. A team of doctors from a local public health centre checked the health of the students and their parents.

The students and their parents were happy about the health camp. Abhinandan Jain, manager of the school, welcomed the team of doctors. Senior doctor Adarsh Dwivedi and Dr Hemant Niranjan examined the students.

Pharmacist Rohit Kumar distributed medicines among the students and their parents. Those who are down with serious diseases were referred to hospitals.

Roshni Khairwar, black educator, informed the people about the awareness against the diseases which are common in the rainy season. She also informed women about the gynic problems.