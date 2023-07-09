 MP: Health Check-Up Camp Held In School
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Health Check-Up Camp Held In School

MP: Health Check-Up Camp Held In School

Pharmacist Rohit Kumar distributed medicines among the students and their parents.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 01:50 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Satai (Madhya Pradesh): A health check-up camp was recently held in local MOD-ED Public School. A team of doctors from a local public health centre checked the health of the students and their parents.

The students and their parents were happy about the health camp. Abhinandan Jain, manager of the school, welcomed the team of doctors. Senior doctor Adarsh Dwivedi and Dr Hemant Niranjan examined the students.

Pharmacist Rohit Kumar distributed medicines among the students and their parents. Those who are down with serious diseases were referred to hospitals.

Roshni Khairwar, black educator, informed the people about the awareness against the diseases which are common in the rainy season. She also informed women about the gynic problems.

Read Also
Indore: IDA Chairman Inspects Luvkush Square Flyover
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Witnesses Can Appear Before Court Through Video Conferencing

MP: Witnesses Can Appear Before Court Through Video Conferencing

Madhya Pradesh: Ditch At Barha Trisection Turns Into Death Trap

Madhya Pradesh: Ditch At Barha Trisection Turns Into Death Trap

MP: Dairy Owners Feted For Shifting Cattle From City In Sagar

MP: Dairy Owners Feted For Shifting Cattle From City In Sagar

MP: Cops Get Tips On How To Arrest Crimes Against Women, Kids

MP: Cops Get Tips On How To Arrest Crimes Against Women, Kids

MP: Chhatrapati Shivaji Bus Stand Opens Tomorrow

MP: Chhatrapati Shivaji Bus Stand Opens Tomorrow