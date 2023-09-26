MP: Health Check-Up Camp Held For Sanitation Workers In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Health of Safai workers is checked after instructions of chairperson of Nagar Palika Neetu Mahendra Yadav.

A health checkup camp has been organised on the premises of the district TB hospital.

The Safai workers underwent several examinations free of cost. Yadav appealed to the workers to take advantage of the health camp.

She also appealed to the residents to cooperate with the health officials to keep the city clean.

Cleanliness nodal officer Deeksha Tiwari said cleanliness week which began from September 15 will continue till October 2.

Narmada Ghat cleaned up, people urged to cast votes

Members of Parradahe village Panchayat in Hasalpur cleaned up the Ghats of the Narmada and held a discussion over awareness about cleanliness.

People’s representatives and officials of the district administration took part in the cleanliness drive.

After cleaning up the river banks, they vowed to keep the city clean.

District coordinator of Swachh Bharat Mission PriteeBarkade was also present on the occasion.

Chief executive officer HemandSutrakar, block coordinator Ramkumar Gaur and assistant accounts officer Mahesh Dubey were also present on the occasion.

Sutrakar appealed to those who were present during the cleanliness drive to cast their votes in the ensuing assembly election.

Sutrakar also urged them to advise the labourers who work at various construction sites and warehouses.

Afterwards, member Janpad Kamal Singh Yadav administered the oath of cleanliness.

Secretary Prabhudayal Tiwari, Rajendra Yadav Golan and others were present at the programme.

