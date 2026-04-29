MP HC Orders Separate Statements Of 3 Congress IT Cell Activists In Custody Dispute Case | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court principal seat on Wednesday directed the Chief Judicial Magistrate to depute an officer to record the statement of the three activists Congress IT Cell Bhopal separately as to what transpired from the time they were allegedly contacted by Madhya Pradesh police till they were produced before the Magistrate at Jaipur.

The statements be recorded, thereafter, the corpus be returned to Jaipur so that they can comply with the bail conditions imposed by the competent court in Jaipur, the court order of Wednesday said. The corpus (activists) stated in the court that ‘the entire version of Rajasthan police as well as Madhya Pradesh Police is contrary to what transpired’, the court order said.

The Rajasthan police produced the three activists of Congress IT Cell Bhopal in the court on Wednesday.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf took on record of the activists. Rajasthan police counsel Anshuman Singh submitted that corpus (activists) were not detained. They were arrested on April 22 and were produced before the concerned Magistrate on the same day.

They were initially remanded to police custody and thereafter remanded to judicial custody. The activists had applied for bail before the competent court at Jaipur and bail has been granted however, since the bail bonds could not be furnished they are still in detention awaiting compliance of bail conditions prior to their release. Additional Advocate General BD Singh filed a letter dated 28.04.2026 along with certain CCTV footage. He submits that these are the only relevant CCTV footage.

The counsel appearing for the State of Rajasthan submitted that the entire issue started with an oral communication by DIG, Crime, Commissionerate, Jaipur with DCP Crime, Bhopal, the court order said. The court directed both these officers to file a detailed affidavit of the entire events between their first communication till the corpus (activists) were produced before the Magistrate in their respected jurisdiction. The court sought affidavits from the officials within one week.

Read Also MP High Court Pulls Up Rajasthan Police For Not Producing 3 Congress IT Cell Workers

The court was hearing the habeas corpus petition of Uday Ghenghat, Anam Ahmad and Khizar Khan contended Nikhil Prajapati, Bilal and Imam were illegally detained at the police station Cyber Crime, Bhopal on April 20, 2026 and they have not been produced before any Magistrate.