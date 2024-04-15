MP: Gwalior Police Nabs Liquor Smuggler, Turns Out To Be Absconding Rapist 

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An accused liquor smuggler was discovered to be a rapist who had been apprehended from Gwalior on Monday. A smuggler from the Bijauli police station area was taken into custody by Gwalior police for engaging in the illicit sale of alcohol. Apparently, it was found that the accused is already charged for serious crimes.

According to a trainee IPS officer and police station in-charge Anu Beniwal, the police received a tip-off regarding an illicit trade of liquor going on in Duhiya. Acting to which the police raided the site and apprehended the accused Harendra Gurjar.

Later on, it was found that Gurjar had a rape case registered against him at Mahila police station since past. According to information, the accused hails from Morena district and was absconding after committing the crime. Also, police were unable to find him for long. Meanwhile, he was involved in liquor smuggling in Duhiya village.

The accused is currently under arrest and being questioned at the police station after being taken into custody by trainee IPS Anu Beniwal. Police have registered a case against the accused of smuggling and rape. Police are also looking into any other charges that may have been pressed against the accused.