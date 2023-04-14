MP: Gwalior Central Jail releases 22 prisoners over good conduct on Ambedkar Jayanti

Gwalior Central Jail | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 22 prisoners were released from Gwalior Central Jail over good conduct on the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

In the video, inmates can be seen full of joy and gratitude as they meet their family. The jail management presented each of them with gifts and wages for their labour during their incarceration.

The state government has implemented a new initiative where prisoners are released four times a year, provided that they exhibit good conduct.

One of the released prisoners, Rajesh Yadav, who was serving a sentence for the crime of 302, expressed that he feels like he has been given a new life after his release.

Another prisoner, Phool Badal, a resident of Sheopur, expressed his happiness at being released from jail and stated that there were no major problems during his time in prison.

The release of these prisoners on such a significant day is a step towards creating a more humane and just criminal justice system.