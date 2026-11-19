MP Guest Teachers To Get Honorarium Only Through E-Attendance, Government Allocates ₹337.22 Crore For 2026-27 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has allocated a budget of Rs 337.22 crore for 2026-27 for the payment of honorarium to guest teachers in government schools across the state.

Guest teachers will now receive their honorarium based on their e-attendance and actual working hours. Drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) who make payments without eligibility will face action.

The department has issued a financial allocation order, which determines the budget based on the DDO code.

Instructions have been given to ensure immediate payment of pending honoraria and prepare the necessary demand letters for this purpose.

The DDO will be responsible for verifying budget availability and teacher eligibility during payment. The remaining amount will be transferred to the budget controlling officer (BCO).

The department has also directed officials to clear pending honorarium payments immediately.

Any payment made without proper verification will be the responsibility of the concerned DDO, and action will be taken against the officer if irregularities are found.

The order further states that any unspent amount will have to be returned, while the remaining budget will be transferred to the BCO.

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