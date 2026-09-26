MP Guest Faculty’s Vidwan Janata Party Unveils 15-Point Agenda; Regularisation, Jobs Among Priorities | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The political outfit formed by protesting college guest faculty members after higher education minister Inder Singh Parmar challenged them to contest elections has now released its party manifesto.

The Vidwan Janata Party (VJP), formed by guest faculty members demanding regularisation and job security, has listed 15 key issues in its agenda. VJP has announced the white lotus as its election symbol.

VJP was symbolically launched on Sept 15, days after Parmar asked the protesting guest faculty members to enter the electoral arena if they had grievances.

The party will begin its membership drive from Sept 30. The agenda seeks regularisation of guest faculty and guest teachers in Classes 1 to 3, along with contractual employees and outsourced and contract workers in the health sector and other departments.

Other priorities include curbing unemployment, inflation and corruption, creating jobs, protecting the rights of weaker sections and ending nepotism in government recruitment and administration.

The party has also called for greater participation of educated youth in politics and an end to VIP culture.

The guest faculty agitation is currently suspended till Oct 3. They have warned of renewed protests from Oct 4 if no concrete decision is taken.