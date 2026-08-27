MP Govt Turns Focus To Gen Z, Farmers Amid Protests; Launches Outreach Drive | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The agitations by students in Delhi, Jharkhand, and Patna, together with the farmers' stir in the state, have increased the government's worry.

The protests by Generation Z have started spreading. Generation Z and Generation Alpha have already organised stirs at different places.

As a result, the government has started wooing the people of these groups by asking the Youth Commission to deal with the issues.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has launched Yuva-Krishi Samvad, which the government plans to organise in every district.

The state wants to woo the youth and farmers through these programmes. The government has also begun organising events in schools and colleges to interact with the students.

Yadav has already started interacting with children during the Jan Vishwas Abhiyan. The administration held an event in Kamla Nehru Sandipani School in the state capital, and Yadav directly interacted with the students.

Yadav told the cabinet on Tuesday that the youth had been divided into five groups regarding skill development on the basis of the Niti Ayog reports.

They include school-going children, college-going students, the youth working in organised and unorganised sectors, and those who remained deprived of education, jobs, and self-employment.

Such youths come from rural areas to cities, but they remain unsuccessful for want of wealth and other resources. The government has decided to focus on these people.