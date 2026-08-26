 Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Supreme Court Directs Madhya Pradesh High Court To Hear All Medical Matters Of Gas Victims, Ensure Time-Bound Compliance
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Gas Tragedy: Supreme Court Directs Madhya Pradesh High Court To Hear All Medical Matters Of Gas Victims, Ensure Time-Bound Compliance

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Supreme Court Directs Madhya Pradesh High Court To Hear All Medical Matters Of Gas Victims, Ensure Time-Bound Compliance

The Supreme Court has directed the Madhya Pradesh High Court to urgently hear medical matters concerning Bhopal gas victims and ensure time-bound compliance with its August 2012 judgment. The PIL has been transferred to the High Court, where a dedicated bench will hear the matter monthly and oversee medical care and rehabilitation programmes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 25, 2026, 11:38 PM IST
Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Supreme Court Directs Madhya Pradesh High Court To Hear All Medical Matters Of Gas Victims, Ensure Time-Bound Compliance
Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Supreme Court Directs Madhya Pradesh High Court To Hear All Medical Matters Of Gas Victims, Ensure Time-Bound Compliance | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court (SC) has directed the MP High Court to consider the medical matter concerning Bhopal gas victims urgently and ensure that compliance with the SC judgement of August 2012 be carried out in a time-bound manner.

The Bhopal medical contempt matter was taken up by the SC division bench of Justice Narasimaha and Justice Alok Aradhe.

The Monitoring Committee will play a crucial role in ensuring compliance with the judgement. A dedicated bench of MP HC will hear this matter on a monthly basis.

This Public Interest Litigation (PIL) shall stand transferred to the jurisdictional bench of the HC for better and effective control in this case.

All applications filed henceforth shall be dealt with and disposed of by the concerned bench of the HC, in line with the various orders passed by this court, so as to ensure proper functioning of the 'Relief and Rehabilitation Programme', working of the expert bodies and utmost medical care and treatment to the gas victims.

The SC said that Chief Justice of the MP HC ensures that the case is dealt with by a bench presided over by the Chief Justice himself or a bench presided over by the senior-most judge or any other appropriate bench in accordance with the HC rules or any special legislation governing the subject in that behalf.

SC Monitoring Committee member Purnendu Shukla said, The SC has instructed for a dedicated bench of the HC to hear all medical matter.

Read Also
GRP Eyes Sporting Glory With 'Super 30 Cheetah' Squad In Bhopal
GRP Eyes Sporting Glory With 'Super 30 Cheetah' Squad In Bhopal
Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source