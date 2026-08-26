Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Supreme Court Directs Madhya Pradesh High Court To Hear All Medical Matters Of Gas Victims, Ensure Time-Bound Compliance | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court (SC) has directed the MP High Court to consider the medical matter concerning Bhopal gas victims urgently and ensure that compliance with the SC judgement of August 2012 be carried out in a time-bound manner.

The Bhopal medical contempt matter was taken up by the SC division bench of Justice Narasimaha and Justice Alok Aradhe.

The Monitoring Committee will play a crucial role in ensuring compliance with the judgement. A dedicated bench of MP HC will hear this matter on a monthly basis.

This Public Interest Litigation (PIL) shall stand transferred to the jurisdictional bench of the HC for better and effective control in this case.

All applications filed henceforth shall be dealt with and disposed of by the concerned bench of the HC, in line with the various orders passed by this court, so as to ensure proper functioning of the 'Relief and Rehabilitation Programme', working of the expert bodies and utmost medical care and treatment to the gas victims.

The SC said that Chief Justice of the MP HC ensures that the case is dealt with by a bench presided over by the Chief Justice himself or a bench presided over by the senior-most judge or any other appropriate bench in accordance with the HC rules or any special legislation governing the subject in that behalf.

SC Monitoring Committee member Purnendu Shukla said, The SC has instructed for a dedicated bench of the HC to hear all medical matter.