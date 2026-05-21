MP Govt To Launch ‘Shiksha Ghar Yojana’ To Reconnect Dropout Students With Education; CM Mohan Yadav Gives In-Principal Nod

‘Shiksha Ghar Yojana’ To Reconnect Dropout Students With Education |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government is set to launch the ‘Shiksha Ghar Yojana’ to bring dropout students back into the education system. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday gave in-principle approval to the scheme during a review meeting of the School Education Department held at the state secretariat.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the scheme would benefit teenagers and young adults who had discontinued their studies after failing in Class 8 or higher classes. The School Education Department will now begin preparations to implement the scheme from the current academic session.

Primary objective is to reduce the dropout rate

The primary objective of the initiative is to reduce the dropout rate in schools and provide students who left education midway with another opportunity to continue their studies.

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During the meeting, CM Mohan Yadav stressed the importance of ensuring that no child remains deprived of education due to academic failure or social circumstances. He directed officials to prepare a time-bound action plan for effective implementation of the scheme.

The Chief Minister also instructed the department to include the biography of Emperor Vikramaditya in the school curriculum. He asked officials to complete the necessary academic and administrative procedures at the earliest.

Reviewing the condition of school infrastructure across the state, the CM directed authorities to immediately repair partially damaged and dilapidated school buildings in various districts. He said that student safety and better educational facilities remain the government’s priority.

The Chief Minister further instructed officials to speed up the implementation of various departmental announcements and welfare initiatives related to school education.

During the meeting, the state government also approved the continuation of 14 schemes being run by the School Education Department. Officials were directed to ensure their effective execution at the ground level.

The proposed ‘Shiksha Ghar Yojana’ is expected to benefit a large number of students who dropped out due to academic setbacks, financial difficulties, or family-related issues, and help them reconnect with formal education.