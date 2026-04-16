Government Expresses Concern At Rising School Dropouts Among Tribal Children In Madhya Pradesh | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel voiced concern over the increasing number of school dropouts among tribal children at a workshop on sub-schemes in Bhopal on Thursday.

There may be many reasons, like the children being weak in studies, the schools being far from their residences, a lack of toilets in schools, and poor road conditions, for the rising number of school dropout cases, Patel said.

The schemes should be prepared for the tribal people, keeping in mind the problems they are facing, and the map for welfare programmes should be drawn on the basis of the number of blocks and Tehsils, he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who also participated in the event, said the government promoted solar energy and popularising it in tribal villages was a top priority for the state.

Over 21% of the state's population belongs to the tribal community, and 78% of funds allotted for the sub-schemes were spent, he added. The government organised regional investors' conclaves in tribal areas to generate jobs, Yadav said.

Keeping in mind the development of the tribal people, the government included sweetmeats made of ragi (finger millet) in the prasad, fruits and other items offered to the deity in the Mahakaal temple in Ujjain, Yadav said.

Yadav further said the past two years saw a record sale of laddoos (sweetmeats) made of ragi.