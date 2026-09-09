MP Govt To Consult Key Stakeholders Before Launching Bus Services; Plans To Connect 75% Of Village Panchayats, Upgrade 180+ Transport Facilities

MP Govt To Consult Key Stakeholders Before Launching Bus Services Across State | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh state government has geared up to hold discussions with all key players before launching the bus services.

Once the government bus services begin, the private bus operators' high-handedness will end.

For this reason, the private operators oppose the government bus services, and they struck work in protest before Holi to maintain their monopoly.

The state government wants to connect the bus services to rural areas through routes. The private operators oppose the government's plan to connect 75% of village Panchayats through bus services.

The transport department decided to interact with all stakeholders before launching the scheme.

The department plans to organise a two-day summit in Indore on September 11. All interested parties will participate in it.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the meeting, in which the government intends to allay doubts of the key players.

Transportation experts, private operators, representatives from industries, and policymakers will discuss the issue of passengers' transportation at the summit.

By 2030, the state will run 15,000 public buses to bring far-flung areas within the bus service network.

The state will give a facelift to over 180 bus stands, terminals, and depots. In the coming six months, the government will connect 486 PM e-buses and 34 intercity buses.

The state prepares to run the buses under the Sugam Parivahan services through private-public partnership mode.

The summit will discuss how to associate private operators with the scheme.