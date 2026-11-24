MP Govt To Allot Land For Fisheries For First Time, Plans To Turn Fish Farming Into Industry | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government plans to give land for fisheries for the first time. The fisheries department will allot land to those who install cages in the dams and water bodies to turn the fisheries into an industry.

The fisheries department has begun to make a policy under which it will provide land to fishermen on the pattern of the industries department. The department will also allot the plots of land near the water bodies for fishing.

The contracts given for fisheries remain limited to water bodies. Since the contractors get land near water bodies, they will come up with plans for installing cages.

The land will be helpful to take fish out of the cages and sell them in the market. The department estimates that three tonnes of fish will be available in each cage daily.

The contractors process fish in the allotted land before selling them in the market. The government also plans to encourage manufacturing medicines used for fish and other related industries.

The government plans for a proposal for using the forestlands near water bodies only for roads.

As the forestland cannot be used for any other purpose, it will be used only for road.

The fisheries department has planned to go to the committee of the senior secretaries with the proposal.

Afterwards, the department will put it up before the cabinet. Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal has emphasised on the development of fisheries.

The governments in Telangana, Odisha, and several other states get a huge amount of revenue from fisheries. The state has geared up for transforming fisheries into an industry.

To be kept out of negative list

In the industrial promotion policy, meat-processing units have been included in the negative list. The fisheries department also plans to take the fish-processing units from the negative list. The purpose is to bring fish-related industries to the state.

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