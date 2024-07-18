 MP: Govt Struggles To Enforce Teachers' Digital Attendance, Fears Resentment From Teachers
In 2022, state education centre mandated online attendance through 'M-Shiksha Mitra' App. Despite having a full-fledged online system, the online attendance of teachers is not considered

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 01:09 AM IST
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has repeatedly issued directives to implement digital attendance platforms to ensure 100% teachers' attendance in government schools across Madhya Pradesh. However, despite these efforts, the government has not been able to fully implement the online attendance system statewide. As of now, while the online attendance system exists, it is not mandatory for teachers to use it.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government mandated online attendance for teachers but had to retract the order following backlash. Fearing similar resentment, the Madhya Pradesh government has been hesitant to fully enforce the online attendance system.

In 2022, the State education centre mandated online attendance through the 'M-Shiksha Mitraí App, requiring teachers' attendance to be recorded in the presence of the headmaster. However, this mandate was not fully enforced across the state.

Back in 2020, the school education department also mandated online attendance for both students and teachers through the App. This initiative faced resistance from teachers and was further hindered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

An official from the state education centre has told the Free Press that currently only a few teachers use the M-Shiksha Mitra app to register their attendance. The attendance is now only considered valid when sent by the school principal of the government school, he added.

