MP Govt Seeks Old Corruption Cases Against Patwaris Amid SVAMITVA Registry Standoff | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has geared up to act strongly against the Patwaris for refusing to do registry under the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) Yojana.

As the government's efforts to convince the Patwaris to do the work have failed, the revenue department has begun to find old cases against them for taking action.

The government has issued directives to districts to find corruption and other cases against Patwaris.

The administration has sent a copy of a proforma to all districts seeking information about cases against Patwaris, allegations, and suggestions for the action the government can take against them.

The government has also sought information about the Patwaris gathering more properties than their known sources of income, Lokayukta cases, EOW cases, approval for prosecution pending against them for a long time, and cases in which the agencies found them guilty after probes.

After the Patwaris refused to do the registry, the government assured them that their names would not be printed on registry papers.

The government also assured them that it would not ask them to do the registry of disputed cases. A committee consisting of four ministers also discussed the issues with Patwaris.

The ministers assured them that the government would not act against them on the grounds of registry. But the Patwaris have refused to do the work.

After the Patwaris' refusal, Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal directed them to do the registry from Thursday to Saturday under the SVAMITVA scheme.

Barnwal also said the Patwaris would face action for refusing to do the work. But the Patwaris have stood firm on their ground.

As a result, the government has started preparing for action against them.

Patwaris warn of complete work boycott

Patwaris have warned of a complete work boycott if the government takes any action against them amid the ongoing dispute over Swamitva Yojana.

Patwari Association's state president Upendra Baghel said, Currently we are abstaining from the Swamitva-related work and doing all other work.

But if the government take action against patwaris, then they would stop doing all other work also.

He claimed that so far no truce has been reached with the government over the Swamitva Yojana-related issue. Till date, not even a single registry has been done