MP Govt School Teachers Ordered To Search Child Beggars On Streets In Gwalior; Staff Protests

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre case was reported from the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, where teachers of government schools were roped in to search for child beggars on the streets. The order aims to get these child beggars admitted to schools.

According to information, the teachers were following the order issued by the Gwalior District Education Officer. A special campaign for women and child development has been mentioned in the order. It also mentions 10 names, including some principals and employees of a higher secondary school appointed for the duty.

The teachers' organisation staged a protest against the education department's order, asking the teachers to search the beggars on the roadside and hand them over to the women and children department.

Bharat Patel, the state president of the Azad Adhyapak Shikshak Sangh, said that the High Court had ordered last year that teachers should not be put on duty for non-academic work, yet it is not being followed. It is completely wrong that the teachers have been roped in for this work.

District DEO Ajay Katiyar said that four-five days ago, an online meeting of the Women and Child Development Department was held in the presence of the Collector, in which instructions were given to the officers of all parts to get such children admitted to schools.

Notably, earlier, the teachers were put on duty serving food in mass marriages and Shiv Mahapuran.