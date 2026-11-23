MP Govt Ropes In AIIMS To Fight Malnutrition, Launches Pilot Study In Khandwa And Narmadapuram | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women and Child Development Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with AIIMS to study the data related to malnutrition and other significant work.

To have better work in the direction of eradicating malnutrition, the department is even mulling to have Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding wherever it is possible.

Sources in the Women and Child Development Department said that it is AIIMS Wing Community Family Medicine which is carrying out the data analysis of malnutrition.

It has even started study work in pilot mode in two districts, namely Khandwa and Narmadapuram. It will find out the errors while doing the data analysis and will forward the findings to the department.

Moreover, the department is also going to roll out some innovative initiatives to check malnutrition and take corrective steps. In this connection, a chat box is also being planned.

While checking out malnutrition across the state, it would be analysed which panchayat is having the highest cases and which are having zero cases. The thrust would be more in Tribal areas.

It will be seen which kind of crop is grown in certain areas and what is its impact in terms of nutritional value in the area. The efforts would be to bring behavioural changes in the masses so that they can focus on more nutritious meals.

Moreover, help from the Health Department and Public Health Engineering Department would be taken to monitor malnutrition.

When contacted, Women and Child Development Department secretary G V Rashmi said that the department's primary focus is to eliminate malnutrition and to work on how to uproot the problem forever.

39.7% children underweight in MP

Child malnutrition figures in Madhya Pradesh vary depending on the metric and survey cited, with the recent National Family Health Survey reporting 39.7% underweight.

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