MP Govt Puts Bhopal, Indore Master Plans On Hold, Explores Relief For Traders | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The demand for carrying out the master plan has risen in Bhopal after the Supreme Court order for a ban on commercial activities from residential plots.

Similarly, the demand for implementing the proposed master plan has also grown in Indore. According to sources, despite pressure from different sources, the government does not intend to carry out the master plans in Bhopal and Indore.

Because the government has declared both cities as metropolises, it plans to develop them on the basis of their areas.

In this situation, the government may sweep the master plans of these two cities under the carpet.

The Urban Development Department has discussed the Bhopal master plan several times, but the officials have yet to make its presentation before Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Because the officials did not present it before the chief minister, they failed to prepare its final draft. As a result, they may not be able to implement the plan soon.

If the government fails to carry out the master plan, it will mull over some alternative ways of giving relief to traders. So, the government may bring some laws to meet the purpose.

The government has issued notification for declaring Indore and Bhopal as metropolitan cities.

Because the state has started working to develop both the cities as metropolises, it has set aside the master plans.

According to urban experts, the master plan and metropolitan area differ from each other.

Through master plans, the government may decide where it will widen the roads and where it will allow commercial activities.

But the government decided not to implement the master plans.

According to a senior officer, the decision to implement the master plan will come from the higher-ups in the government, so the draft plan will remain unpublished until they approve it.