MP Govt Promotions GAD Directs Departments To Hold DPCs For 2027 Vacancies

Madhya Pradesh Govt Promotions GAD Directs Departments To Hold DPCs For 2027 Vacancies | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The General Administration Department (GAD) has issued directives to departments to hold Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meetings under the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Promotion Rules, 2025.

The directive says that if any unexpected vacancy arising in 2026 cannot be filled through the waiting list, a DPC meeting should be organised between September and November 2026 to consider expected vacancies for 2027.

Under Rule 6 of the promotion rules, a DPC meeting is required for every selection year. Such meetings should normally be held in the previous year between September and November to consider the eligibility of public servants for promotion against possible and unexpected vacancies available till noon on Dec 31 of the next selection year.

Earlier, after the rules came into force, a DPC was held for vacancies available till noon on Dec 31, 2025. On this basis, the promotion process for 2026 was undertaken or is underway.

The directive further says that departments that have not held meetings for expected vacancies within the stipulated period should do so. However, where action has already been taken within the prescribed timeframe, no fresh DPC meeting is required.