51 Bhopal Private Hospitals Lack Full NABH Accreditation, Risk Losing Ayushman Empanelment | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of private hospitals in Bhopal face the risk of losing MP-ABN empanelment because they have not obtained full NABH accreditation despite extensions and a final notice issued in March 2026.

Bhopal has a higher concentration of private hospitals than other major cities in Madhya Pradesh or state capitals elsewhere in the country.

As per Madhya Pradesh Ayushman Bharat Niramayam (MP-ABN), there are 813 private hospitals and 1,140 government hospitals (total 1,953) which are empanelled under MP-ABN in MP. Around 423 out of them are in four major cities - Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

Bhopal has 213 private hospitals, accounting for 26% of the state's private hospitals. In comparison, Indore has 100 private hospitals and Lucknow 200.

Among the four major cities of Madhya Pradesh, 51 private hospitals in Bhopal do not have full NABH accreditation, compared with 30 in Indore, 12 in Jabalpur and 33 in Gwalior.

These health facilities have been operating since mid-2024, and a final notice for obtaining full NABH accreditation was issued in March 2026.

MP-ABN CEO Dr Arvind Shah said, Bhopal has excess private hospitals in comparison to other major cities of Madhya Pradesh including Indore or other state capitals and state capitals of other states like Lucknow.

The final order was issued in March this year for renewal of accreditation, he informed Free Press.

On the accreditation issue, Shah said hospitals had already been given extensions. These hospitals have been given two extensions, but they even did not apply for renewal.

Renewal of entry-level accreditation has not been permitted, as once their entry-level accreditation has expired, they will have to apply for full accreditation of NABH certificates.