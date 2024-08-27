 MP: Govt Mulling Over IPS Cadre, Senior Officers To Be Shifted
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 01:28 AM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are speculations over the list of IPS officers’ transfer after three lists of IAS officers’ posting was recently released. According to sources, the government is mulling over posting of IPS officers. Many senior officers may be shifted any time.

Among the IPS officers, the government is mulling over transferring special DG and ADG-rank officers, sources further said. Apart from that, a few IG-rank officers may also be given new posting. There may be changes in the agencies, like Lokayukta and EOW, which are engaged in inquiring corruption cases. DGP of Lokayukta Yogesh Choudhary may be shifted.

An ADG-rank officer may be posted to EOW. The name of special DG, GP Singh, is doing the rounds for posting as DG to Lokayukta. Transport commissioner DP Gupta, sports director Ravi Gupta, Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra, IG (Ujjain) Santosh Singh, ADJ (Fire Services) Ashutosh Rai, ADG (Intelligence) Jaideep Prasad and ADJ (Cyber) Yogesh Deshmukh may be shifted. About the transfer of IPS officers, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held the first round of talks with Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena.

The list of transfer of IPS officers will be finalised after a discussion between Chief Secretary Veera Rana and Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora. Apart from senior IPS officers, superintendents of police may be changed in many districts. The issue figured in the discussion between CM and DGP. The SPs of the districts where the incidents of crime were increasing would be changed. This matter also came up in the talks. The officers who have been in the field for a long time will also be shifted.

