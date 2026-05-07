 MP Govt Issues Appointment Orders For 4K Teachers; Online Form Window Open From May 12 To 18 To Select School
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MP Govt Issues Appointment Orders For 4K Teachers; Online Form Window Open From May 12 To 18 To Select School

After prolonged protests, the Madhya Pradesh government issued appointment orders for 4,000 secondary and primary teachers in Bhopal. Selected candidates must complete online school choice filling between May 12 and 18, 2026. The recruitment process began in 2022, with exams held in 2023 and 2025, and results declared in September 2025. Fee payment is mandatory.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 07, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Back-to-back protests by the teachers seem to have paid off, as the Madhya Pradesh government finally issued appointment orders for 4,000 secondary and primary teachers on Wednesday. Selected candidates will have to choose the schools (choice filling) through online medium between 12th May and 18th May 2026.

Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said the Directorate of Public Education has issued an official notification on Wednesday. The recruitment of teachers will be done in compliance with the rules. The government is working to provide timely employment to all eligible candidates.

Recruitment process has been ongoing since 2022; results declared in 2025

According to some candidates, the recruitment process started in the year 2022. After this, the eligibility test was conducted in 2023, and the selection test was conducted in April 2025. After a long process, the result was declared in September 2025.

According to the instructions of the Directorate of Public Education, the candidates selected for the posts of secondary teacher (various subjects) and primary teacher (sports, music, singing, and dancing) will have to select the schools through the online portal.

Candidates must fill all the schools under their allotted division or district in order of priority. The department has clarified that the process of choice filling will be considered complete only after depositing the portal fee.

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Fill out form to get preferred choice of school

The department has warned that if a candidate does not fill the school option within the stipulated time limit, he will be allotted a school only on the basis of remaining vacancies. In such a situation, the chances of getting the desired school will be reduced.

Also, any claims related to choice filling will not be accepted later, so it is important to complete the process on time.

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