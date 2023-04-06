 MP govt appoints chairmen of 3 development authorities
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP govt appoints chairmen of 3 development authorities

MP govt appoints chairmen of 3 development authorities

Their tenure will be effective from the date of assuming charge and continue till further orders

PTIUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls due this year-end, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has appointed chairmen of three development authorities in the state.

As per an order issued on Wednesday night, Rajesh Yadav has been appointed chairman of Dewas Development Authority, Pitamber Topnani as chairman of the Katni Development Authority and Dilip Shah as chairman of the Singrauli Development Authority, an official said on Thursday.

Their tenure will be effective from the date of assuming charge and continue till further orders, the official added.

Read Also
Bhopal: Bank manager foils robbery attempt
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ladli Bahna Yojana is social revolution, it will boost women's self-confidence: MP CM Chouhan

Ladli Bahna Yojana is social revolution, it will boost women's self-confidence: MP CM Chouhan

"I pity Kamal Nath," says Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

MP govt appoints chairmen of 3 development authorities

MP govt appoints chairmen of 3 development authorities

Bhopal collector changed: 4 IAS officers transferred

Bhopal collector changed: 4 IAS officers transferred

MHA issues advisory: Alert sounded in state on Hanuman Jayanti

MHA issues advisory: Alert sounded in state on Hanuman Jayanti