MP govt appoints chairmen of 3 development authorities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls due this year-end, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has appointed chairmen of three development authorities in the state.

As per an order issued on Wednesday night, Rajesh Yadav has been appointed chairman of Dewas Development Authority, Pitamber Topnani as chairman of the Katni Development Authority and Dilip Shah as chairman of the Singrauli Development Authority, an official said on Thursday.

Their tenure will be effective from the date of assuming charge and continue till further orders, the official added.

Read Also Bhopal: Bank manager foils robbery attempt