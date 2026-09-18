MP Govt Appoints 55 IAS Officers As Nodal Officers For Month-Long Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan, launched by lighting 'Ashirwad Ka Diya' on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, will continue for a month.

The state government has assigned the job relating to the Abhiyan to 55 IAS officers in districts across the state.

All these officers visited each district on Thursday to participate in the 'Ashirwad Ka Diya' event.

Among the senior officers, Manu Shrivastava will look after the Abhiyan in Jabalpur, KC Gupta in Rewa, Sanjay Dubey in Ujjain, Anupam Rajan in Indore, Aniruddha Mukharjee in Morena, Sanjay Shukla in Bhopal, Rashmi Arun Shami in Gwalior, Dipali Rastogi in Sagar, Sheo Shekhar Shukla in Narmadapuram, and Sachin Sinha in Shahdol.

These officers will discuss the nature of the campaign and its strategy with the in-charge ministers and the public representatives of the respective districts.

The collectors will cooperate with those involved in the events to be organised daily as part of the campaign and give them guidelines.

The senior officers will monitor the campaign daily and prepare a blueprint to get public cooperation and ensure their participation in the events.

The government will organise several events, including competitions and Yatras, as part of the campaign in districts until October 17.

So, together with the ministers, the government appointed IAS officers as in-charge of the campaign for its smooth implementation.