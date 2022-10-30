MP: Govind Vishwas’s 600-kg artwork installed in Ayodhya

Artist Govind Vishwas with his artwork at Ayodhya |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 12 feet by 53 feet artwork made by Govind Vishwas, an artist from the city, has been installed at Khurja Kund in Ayodhya. The installation work, made of iron, depicts 400 ‘Sakhi’ birds soaring in the sky.

Vishwas told the Free Press that around 600 kg iron was used to make the artwork. It is a part of the ongoing beautification and development work in Ayodhya being done by the Ayodhya Development Authority.

Vishwas said that the bird finds reference in religious scriptures. “When flying together, they look like a fireball. Saffron colour has been used to give the impression of fire,” he said.

The shape of birds was carved out from iron sheets in Lucknow and were transported to Ayodhya, where they were welded together to form the huge artwork.

Vishwas said that he executed the project on behalf of Mojarto, a leading company selling Indian artworks. Meenakshi Payal, programme head of Mojarto said that the visitors to Ayodhya will be able to see artworks of different kinds in every nook and corner of the holy town. “This huge installation has a special place in the work being done by us,” she said.

