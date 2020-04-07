MP Governor Lalji Tanodn donates Rs 10 lakh each to PM and CM relief fund

BHOPAL: Governor Lalji Tandon has donated Rs 10 lakh each to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister’s Fund. He has deposited Rs 10 lakh in State Bank Account Number 2121PM20202 of Prime Minister Cares and Rs 10 lakh in State Bank Account Number 10078152483 of Madhya Pradesh Government Corona Relief Fund.

The Governor has said that an unprecedented situation has been created due to coronavirus infection. The state of the economy is also not good. Considering the situation and the need of hour is that all the power and resources should be utilised to deal with corona pandemic and to cater to the needs of the poor brethren, their food and other necessary arrangements. Therefore, in the corona crisis period, maximum efforts should be made by all levels and classes to deal with the crisis.

Earlier, Governor Tandon had decided to take 30 per cent salary cut for one year. Food packets are being made available to the administration daily by the Raj Bhavan during lockdown period. In case of need for additional food at any time, there is an arrangement for quick supply as soon as information is given by the administration. Inspired by Governor, Rs 2 lakh have been given by the officials and staff of Raj Bhavan and Rs 2 crore by private and government universities of the state in the Prime Minister’s and Chief Minister’s Fund.

Tandon has appealed to all the people of the state to cut down their expenses, save money and deposit it in the CM and PM’s fund for corona crisis.