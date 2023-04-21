MP: Government working for uplift of farmers, says Housing and Urban Development Bhupendra Singh Minister

Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bhupendra Singh has said the government has been working for the uplift of the poor and the farmers.

The government is focusing on overall growth of the people of the state, and it is being done after 70 years of independence, Singh said.

Singh made the statement at Dabdera (Barodia Kalan) on Friday when he performed Bhoomipujan for some building roads.

He also transferred Rs 5.08 crore to the accounts of beneficiaries. Singh also sanctioned new projects for various wards at Barodia.

The projects include a cremation ground, a stadium, a tube well, road, restoration of a step-well and construction of a platform on the premises of Radha Krishan temple.

Singh said the government land in Dabdera will be given to homeless people for building houses under the PM Housing Scheme.

At Dabdera ward, 286 houses are being built, he said, adding that everyone should get benefits of the government projects.

He further said pipelines were laid to irrigate farmlands by drawing water from canals and the project would be completed in one and a half years.

The work for supplying filtered water to every house has begun, he said.

According to the minister, there is not a single mud house in Dabdera where houses are being built under PM Awas Yojna.

Singh further said money had never been sent to the accounts of anyone, but the BJP government had opened accounts of the poor to transfer money to their accounts under various welfare schemes.

