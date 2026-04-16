MP Government Will File Review Petition On TET Mandate, Assures CM Mohan Yadav

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A teachers' association has claimed that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured them that the state government will file a review petition in the Supreme Court regarding the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandate.

A delegation comprising representatives of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Madhya Pradesh Teachers’ Association and State Employees’ Union met the Chief Minister at his residence on Thursday.

Following the meeting, the teachers’ organisations, which are backed by the government, urged the Chief Minister to halt the ‘Mukhyamantri Anurodh Yatra’, which was scheduled for April 18. Meanwhile, a private teachers' association is also scheduled to hold a rally in Bhopal this Saturday to protest the TET mandate.

The delegation raised several pending issues, including discrepancies in the TET and the uncertainty faced by veteran teachers appointed before the Right to Education (RTE) Act was implemented. They demanded that the state government seek legal relief from the apex court.

In addition to the TET issue, the employee organisations submitted a memorandum with other demands. They sought seniority benefits for teachers from their initial date of appointment and assured promotions based on 12 and 24 years of serv