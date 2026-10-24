MP Government Websites Vulnerable To 'PHP2Shell' Cyber Threat; NIC Issues Critical Security Advisory, MP CERT Reports No Damage So Far | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several Madhya Pradesh government websites have been found vulnerable following the discovery of critical security flaws in the PHP programming language, triggering concerns over possible cyberattacks.

The Cyber and Information Security Group of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Government of India, issued an advisory to all states, including MP, on Friday, asking them to secure their systems, officials said. The advisory followed a global cybersecurity warning.

Officials said PHP is an open-source, server-side programming language widely used to develop dynamic websites and web applications. It enables websites to process information, interact with databases and deliver content to users.

Because PHP is widely deployed across the internet, security flaws in its underlying infrastructure could expose a large number of online services to potential attacks.

The two vulnerabilities involve memory corruption and improper handling of internal program data. Under certain conditions, attackers could exploit these weaknesses to execute unauthorised code on vulnerable servers, potentially compromising systems and exposing sensitive information, officials said.

Critical threat: Servers face risk of remote attacks

The vulnerabilities have been rated critical as they could allow remote code execution without requiring attackers to log in.

A successful attack could enable malicious actors to compromise affected servers, access sensitive information or disrupt online services. The extent of damage would depend on system configurations and the level of access available to attackers.

The disclosure of technical details and circulation of proof-of-concept exploits have heightened concerns among cybersecurity agencies, prompting calls for immediate preventive action.

What to do: Patch vulnerable systems immediately

Organisations using PHP have been advised to identify vulnerable systems and apply relevant security patches immediately.

Administrators should also review internet-facing applications, coordinate with hosting providers, check for signs of compromise and isolate vulnerable services where immediate patching is not possible.

MP CERT on alert: No damage reported so far

Madhya Pradesh Computer Emergency Response Team (MP CERT) joint director Vaibhav Shrivastava said the agency had been on alert even before the global warning was issued and swung into action following the advisory.

He said, although several government websites are vulnerable, the MP CERT is India's best team to deal with such threats. Whereas no harm has been reported till now in the matter.