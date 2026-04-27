MP Government Unaware Of Qualifications Of School Panel Nominees |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The school education department has finalised the list of persons proposed to be named as nominees of school education minister on district-level panels to monitor the functioning of CM Rise (Sandipani), PM Shri, Excellence and Model Schools.

The government, however, does not know whether or how educated they are, or what their experience in and contribution to the field of education is. Names have been finalised for 40 districts in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol division. They will be the only non-official members of the committees.

The committees are headed by district collectors. Their ex-officio members include district panchayat CEO; CMHO; executive engineers of PWD and PHED; district women and child development officer; district education officer; district project coordinator; district transport officer; and police commissioner or SP.

The only non-official member of the committees is a nominee of school education minister, who should be a “person having experience and interest in the field of education”.

Joint directors have been ordered to contact them and gather information on their educational qualifications and contributions to the field of education.

The monitoring committees, among other things, will ensure the availability of land for construction of school buildings and ensure that construction work is of requisite quality and completed in time. They will also monitor the maintenance of school premises and ensure they have sufficient furniture, labs and sports equipment.