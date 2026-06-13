MP Government To Train 600 OBC, Minority Youths For Jobs In Japan And Germany | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government will train and facilitate overseas placement for 600 youths from Other Backwards Classes (OBC) and minority communities in Japan and Germany under an outcome-based Social Impact Bond (SIB) project.

The initiative aims to prepare candidates for jobs in sectors facing workforce shortages in the two countries. Japan and Germany are expected to offer opportunities in elderly caregiving.

Selected youths will undergo nearly 12 months of training, including foreign language instruction, technical skills development and orientation on workplace culture and behavioural expectations.

According to department officials, the project links government spending directly to successful overseas employment.

Under the funding model, 70% of the project cost will be borne by the state government, 15% by beneficiaries and the remaining 15% through funds mobilised via the Social Stock Exchange with support from National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and associated agencies.

Officials said the government's share will be released only after a candidate secures a job abroad and joins the employer. If a trainee fails to obtain placement after completing the training, the state will not incur any expenditure on that candidate.

Employment verification will be carried out through official confirmation from employers and Indian missions abroad before payments are released.

Before implementation begins, the process of arranging funds through Social Stock Exchange is expected to take about two to three months, after which candidate registration and selection will commence.

Crucial aspects

Candidate mobilisation and selection will be among the most crucial aspects of the project. Applications will be invited through a portal, while the OBC department will undertake publicity and outreach.

The state will also seek support from the departments of Technical Education, Medical Education and Higher Education to identify suitable candidates from ITIs, nursing institutions and colleges.

The project will also include a social impact assessment to evaluate how overseas employment improves the economic condition and quality of life of beneficiaries and their families.