MP: Government to provide grant on visit to Ambedkar Memorial, London

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh government has decided to provide grant to those people who visit Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial, London. Along with this, free train travel facility will be provided on travelling to four other pilgrim sites which are related to Dr Ambedkar and are situated in India.

This was informed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while interacting with media persons in Bhopal on Friday morning. The free train journey will cover Mhow-birth place of Dr Ambedkar, Chaitya Bhumi-Dadar in Mumbai, Dr Ambedkar National Memorial , Delhi and Diksha Bhumi Nagpur.

Moreover, he said it was the BJP government which got the chance to build Dr Ambedkar memorial in Mhow. The state government has connected Panch Teerth (related to Ambedkar’s life) including Ambedkar Memorial in London under CM Teerth Yatra.

The London memorial of Dr Ambedkar has been included in travel rule, 2011. Already, Sri Lanka’s Sita Temple, Ashok Vatika and Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia have been covered under travel rule, 2011. The state government provides subsidies to citizens visiting these places.

Notably, it was in 1921-22 that during his student days at London School of Economics (LSE) that Dr Ambedkar stayed in the house situated at King Henry road, London. Now it is known as Ambedkar Memorial.