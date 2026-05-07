MP Government To Give Quota To Agniveers, Discussion To Be Held On BHEL Land | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state plans to give reservation to Agniveers in government jobs after receiving instructions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Home Department and the General Administration Department will prepare the plans.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will render 45 plans into action after discussing them with the officials of various departments after May 15.

The Agniveers will get reservation in government jobs within the quota given to other categories. Besides, Yadav will discuss the issue of the BHEL land with the officials and the central government.

The home guards will be deployed at temples and given salaries on the expenses of the temple committees, and the cabinet already took a decision over the Mahakaal temple. Yadav will review its progress.

Discussion on bringing schools to one platform

ST, SC, labour, Panchayat, and social welfare departments are running their own schools. The government will mull over a policy to bring those schools under the School Education Department.

CM to discuss Union Carbide land

The Union Carbide land, its survey, and utilisation will figure at the meetings between Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and officers, and the government will take a decision on the issue after the survey. The government will set up a nodal agency over the use of Union Carbide land.

Plans to increaseMandi tax afoot

The Mandi tax of Rs 2, which the government takes from each trader, was reduced to Re 1 before the Vidhan Sabha elections. Now, the government plans to increase it. On the other hand, the Mandi tax on cotton, which is Re 1 at present, may be reduced to Paise 55. A huge quantity of cotton is sold in the Khandwa and Burhanpur Mandis. The cotton Mandis in Maharashtra charge Paisa 55 from each trader as tax.

Activities to be allowed on open land in parks on PPP mode

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will discuss the plans to set up swimming pools, fish houses, snake house, open gyms, and start sports facilities on the open land of parks through PPP mode. The organisations, which will run these activities, will be asked to plant saplings and care them.