MP Government To Explore Regularisation Of Guest Faculty, Fixed Salary Likely | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Atithi Vidwan (guest faculty) posted in the higher education department may soon get a fixed salary, with the state government also initiating the process to examine their long-pending demand for regularisation.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday announced that a committee will be constituted to study the demands of guest faculty and recommend a roadmap after examining the best practices followed by other states.

Addressing a programme organised by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh in Bhopal, the CM Yadav said the government would adopt the most suitable model for MP.

The Chief Minister directed Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar to constitute a committee with officials from the higher and technical education departments to work on the pending demands of guest faculty.

Parmar said the government has already extended several benefits, including 13 casual leaves, three optional leaves, maternity leave for women guest faculty, 25% reservation in assistant professor recruitment and annual transfer facility.

He also said the issue of 11-month salary in the technical education department would be resolved to ensure uniform benefits across both departments.