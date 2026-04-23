MP Government To Appeal In High Court Against Order On Transport Check Posts | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has planned to file a petition before a double bench of the High Court to restart the transport department check posts within 30 days.

Justice Vishal Mishra of the high court ordered the restoration of the check posts on a petition filed by Rajneesh Tripathi.

The transport department's checkpoints turned into a centre for extortions, which tarnished the state government's image.

As the BJP's central leadership was in favour of closing the checkposts, the state government ended the checkposts on June 30, 2024, and started a checkpoint system on July 1 the same year.

Transport Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh said the MP would start a faceless system on the pattern of Gujarat and launch a no-barrier method to let the vehicles pass without hindrance.

Two years have passed since the minister made the announcement, but the government failed to carry out the Gujarat system.

Read Also MP High Court Orders Reopening Of RTO Checkposts In 30 Days Over Overloading Enforcement

Although the government began the checkpost system, private parties continued to extort money from the truck operators.

Consequently, the All-India Motor Transport Association said they would file a petition before a double bench of the high court against the decision. It said whether those checkpoints were the centres of extortion or stopping the overloading of trucks.