MP Government Set Up A One-Member Judicial Commission To Probe Role Of Cops, Excise Officers | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has set up a one-member judicial commission to probe the deaths from spurious liquor in Sagar.

The government assigned the task to a retired judge, Justice Vishnu Pratap Singh Chouhan, on Saturday.

Justice Chouhan will submit a report within three months, and Sagar will be his headquarters during the inquiry.

The General Administration Department has fixed three points on which the commission will focus.

It will see what had been the role of the excise officers, police, and other officials in the incident and probe the actual reasons behind the deaths and illness from spurious liquor.

The commission will also probe the nature of the incident, facts, and the circumstances in which it occurred.

The commission will suggest measures to stop the recurrence of such incidents. The report will also consist of the measures to be taken to monitor and check such tragedies.

When Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Sagar on September 9, he announced the formation of a judicial commission to probe the tragedy.