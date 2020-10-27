MP Government set to be back on track after by-elections

The upcoming by-elections have impacted the government’s functioning.

The government’s working has stopped, since chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and most of his cabinet colleagues are electioneering for the party.

The government is set to be back on track after the by-polls. Chouhan has told the officials to make a list after November 3 of those projects that will be done on priority.

The first installment of Rs 2,000 has been transferred to the farmers’ accounts under Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojna before the model code of conduct was implemented.

The government has to arrange funds to transfer the amount to the accounts of the rest of the farmers after the by-elections.

The government has decided to give 25% of arrears to the employees before Diwali under the Seventh Pay Commission. The government has to arrange funds for it.

The government is facing financial problems. Chouhan will review it after the by-elections. The results of the by-elections will be declared on November 10, but both BJP and Chouhan are sure that the party will remain in power.

Therefore, the government is making plans to be implemented after the by-polls. The state has made a blueprint for Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. The government plans to work on it so that the scheme may be implemented.