Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Kamal Nath is not ‘Mama’ of poor, but that of scammer Ratul Puri, says VD Sharma

The allegations the politicians are making against one another in the run-up to by-elections have reached families.

MPCC president Kamal Nath’s statement that he is not being called ‘Mama’ (maternal uncle) has drawn sharp reaction from the BJP.

According to party’s state unit president VD Sharma, Nath himself is saying in every meeting that he is not Mama.

Nath is neither Mama of the poor nor of the farmers but of Ratul Puri’s, said Sharma.

Ratul Puri’s name has figured in Rs 3,000-crore Wasteland Helicopter scam, Sharma said, adding that, therefore, Nath is Puri’s Mama.

Sharma further alleged that Nath’s role in the episode is not above board.

Although Nath is saying he is not an industrialist, his party man has referred to him as the number two industrialist in the country, Sharma said.

If Nath is not an industrialist what he is doing, Sharma said.

Sharma further said whether Nath was working as an agent, but he should make it clear to the people of the state.

For not using Jyotiraditya’s photograph, Sharma says in the BJP, the picture of a leader is used according to his post.