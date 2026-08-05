MP Government Sends BAC, CAC Teachers Back to Schools to Address Subject Teacher Shortage | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly halfway into the 2026-27 academic session, the School Education Department has started withdrawing the deputation of teachers working as Block Academic Coordinators (BACs) and Cluster Academic Coordinators (CACs) in several districts after concerns that government schools, particularly those facing subject teacher shortages, were witnessing disruptions in classroom teaching and a possible impact on academic results.

Collectors and district education authorities in districts including Sagar, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna and a few others have directed that teachers of English, mathematics and science be relieved from BAC/CAC assignments and sent back to their parent schools.

The move comes after reviews found that many subject teachers were working on administrative and monitoring duties despite acute shortages in classrooms.

Reviews learning outcomes

BACs and CACs are teachers deputed by under Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) who supervise schools, monitor the implementation of academic programmes, conduct teacher training and review learning outcomes.

However, they continue to hold substantive teaching posts in government schools.

State policy treats these assignments as deputation, meaning teachers can be recalled whenever administrative or academic requirements arise.

The deputation framework has also been upheld in court, which observed that deputation is not an employee's right and the government can repatriate teachers to their parent department in public interest.

Sagar order

A letter issued by Sagar district collector directed the district education officer and district project coordinator to relieve BAC/CAC teachers belonging to English, science and mathematics streams.

The collector instructed authorities to ensure that these teachers immediately resume duties in their original schools.

FP Impact: Engagement process for 252 special educators revived

A day after the discontinuation of 252 special educators sparked concern across Madhya Pradesh, the Department of public instructions issued fresh operational guidelines for engaging special educators and other contractual staff for the 2026-27 academic session.

The new order lays down the process and timeline for inviting eligible candidates through Education Portal's POMS 3.0 module.

The move comes after Free Press highlighted in its Tuesday edition that the services of 252 special educators had ended on July 31, affecting nearly one lakh children with disabilities studying in government schools.

According to the order, special educators who worked during the 2025-26 session can submit their registration and attendance requests on POMS 3.0 portal.

School heads have also been directed to verify and certify these requests within the same period. After verification, candidates will be marked present in schools from August 5, subject to approval at the meeting.

The order also grants a one-time opportunity to 604 applicants from various categories, including special educators, computer instructors, pre-primary teachers, sports teachers and music teachers, whose registration remained incomplete because documents were not uploaded on GFMS portal.