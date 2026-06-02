MP Government Schools To Offer Animal Husbandry And Fisheries Courses From Class 9 | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department is preparing to introduce vocational courses in animal husbandry and fisheries in government schools from Class 9 onwards.

This initiative follows recent directives from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and officials have already begun the necessary groundwork.

The primary objective is to equip students with critical, employment-oriented skills right at the school level to enhance future job prospects.

Under the new proposal, animal husbandry and fisheries will be integrated into the curriculum as specialized vocational subjects, focusing primarily on schools located in rural areas where these sectors are highly relevant.

Currently, vocational education is already well-established in Madhya Pradesh, being offered in nearly 11,000 schools across the state.

The existing curriculum includes a wide range of practical courses, such as data entry, agriculture, plumbing, junior field technician training, beauty and wellness, retail operations, food and beverage services, microfinance executive roles, sewing machine operation, electronics servicing, and physical education.