Madhya Pradesh June 2, 2026 Weather Update: Thunderstorm In Indore, Cool Breeze In Bhopal Counter Heat; Alert Issued For Winds @ 50–60 km/h

Madhya Pradesh June 2, 2026 Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorms Bring Relief From Heat Across Madhya Pradesh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 20 districts experienced rainfall with gusty winds in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Rain was recorded at many places in Rewa division; at a few places in Gwalior, Chambal, and Shahdol divisions; and at isolated places in Indore, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Jabalpur, and Sagar divisions.

Gusty winds lashed Bhopal evening amidst cloudy weather. They provided relief from the sweltering heat of noon in the city.

Rain and hail were driven by the intersection of a lingering Western Disturbance over northwest India and moist, unstable winds triggering thunderstorms across the region.

Extreme heat over the northern belt is interacting with moisture from the Bay of Bengal, creating humidity and thunderstorms. The progression of the Southwest Monsoon into the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea set off broader atmospheric instability across central parts of the country.

The state experienced isolated to scattered rainfall alongside severe thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 50 to 70 km/h, with isolated thundersqualls occasionally exceeding 70 to 80 km/h in certain areas.

An alert has been issued for thunderstorm and lightning, hailstorm, and gusty winds (50 60 km/h) at isolated places in Mandsaur, Neemuch, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Satna, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Niwari, Maihar, and Pandhurna.