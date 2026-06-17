Mp Government Revives Direct Recruitment Of Outstanding Players In Police Department | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has restarted the direct recruitment of outstanding sportspersons into the police department, reviving a policy that was last active in 2021.

The state government has amended the Madhya Pradesh Police (Appointment of Excellent Players) Rules 2021 to facilitate this process. Under the revised framework, 60 posts, including 10 positions for Sub-Inspectors and 50 for Constables, will be filled every year through direct recruitment.

The decision was taken at the instance of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Under the amended rules, the selection, eligibility, and evaluation processes for outstanding sportspersons have been made more transparent, streamlined, and effective to ensure talented players in the state receive government service opportunities.

The annual recruitment will be handled by the Selection and Recruitment Branch of the police headquarters, which will advertise the available positions.

Along with medal holders, players who participated in the Olympic Games, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games will be eligible for direct recruitment.

Outstanding players will receive complete relaxation in prescribed educational eligibility and physical height requirements.

Furthermore, they will be entirely exempted from written examinations and the Physical Eligibility Test.

The appointments of these sportspersons will be made under the unreserved or general category. Only sports disciplines included in the last three editions of the Olympic Games will be recognised in the recruitment process.

In case of a tie in merit marks, seniority will be decided based on priority in the Olympic Games, Asian Games, World Cup, and the age of the player.

Direct appointment to the post of Sub Inspector will be restricted to outstanding sportspersons who have bagged a medal or participated in international events like the Olympic Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, or the World Cup.

Gold, silver, and bronze medal winners, alongside regular participants in these competitions, will be eligible.

For the post of Constable, medal winners of the National Games or authorised national championships will be eligible, while any player fulfilling the Sub Inspector criteria automatically qualifies for the Constable post.

Key Features

Recruitment to be conducted by Police Headquarters.

Olympic, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games participants eligible.

Relaxation in educational qualification and physical height norms.

Exemption from written examination and Physical Eligibility Test.

Only sports featured in the last three Olympic editions to be considered.

Appointments to be made under the unreserved category.

Olympic, Asian Games and World Cup achievements to determine merit in case of a tie.

National Games medal winners eligible for Constable posts; international-level players eligible for SI posts.