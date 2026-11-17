MP Government Plans ₹200 Crore Rural Electrification Scheme For OBC, General Category Settlements With 20 Houses |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The energy department has prepared a scheme to electrify 'Majra Tolla' - small settlements comprising at least 20 houses inhabited by people belonging to OBC and general categories across the state. Priority will be given to settlements located close to villages.

Earlier, such initiatives were undertaken only for settlements inhabited by people belonging to SC and ST categories.

A sum of Rs 200 crore would be provisioned for the scheme, which would be tabled before the cabinet at its meeting scheduled in Gandhi Sagar, Mandsaur, on Tuesday. The scheme will be implemented in phases, with additional funds allocated next year to electrify the remaining houses.

The government aims to electrify all small settlements with at least 20 houses by 2028. A senior energy department officer said that electrification schemes for small settlements are usually centrally sponsored.

However, the cost of the proposed scheme will be borne entirely by the state government. According to a rough estimate, there are around or over 1,000 small human settlements with a minimum of 20 households.

In future, the energy department plans to electrify small settlements comprising up to five houses. The first priority will be given to the settlements situated close to the villages.

Things under consideration: Minister Tomar

When contacted, energy minister Pradhyuman Singh Tomar said that he could not reveal much about the proposed initiative of electrifying small human settlements with a minimum of 20 villages but said that things are under consideration in this regard.

Unelectrified households identified

Sources said the energy department recently conducted a survey to assess the number of unelectrified households in habitations comprising more than five, 10 and 15 houses. The central zone has 1,293 habitations in the category of habitations with more than five and 10 households, and the number of unelectrified households was 9,522.

Under the category of habitations with more than 10 to 15 households, the number of habitations was 489 and the number of unelectrified households was 6,144. In habitations with more than 15 to 20 households, the number of habitations was 122. The number of unelectrified households was 2,293.

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