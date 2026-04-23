MP Government Medical Colleges Lack Space For Parijan Awas, Say Doctors’ Bodies | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government medical colleges do not have space for Parijan Awas, a dedicated accommodation for relatives of patients, say doctors’ bodies highlighting the space constraints on the premises of the government health facilities.

The Cabinet recently approved the construction of Parijan Awas on the campuses of selected medical colleges and district hospitals to ensure relatives do not have to search for suitable resting places.

These facilities will be established through philanthropic institutions using their own financial resources, with no financial assistance from the government. The accommodation and meals are to be provided at affordable rates.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has given the deans of the medical colleges concerned the responsibility for finalising the arrangements.

Doctors said that government medical colleges must develop the Parijan Awas according to bed capacities, or the initiative will defeat its purpose.

Commenting on the space constraints and current survey, Kavita Singh, dean of Gandhi Medical College (GMC), said: “The Project Implementation Unit (PIU) of the Public Works Department (PWD) has conducted a survey for this purpose. There are Rain Baseras on the premises that are in a dilapidated condition.

It depends on the government where it wants to develop these homes to accommodate relatives and attendants of patients. Currently, attendants are using the sufficient space available in the corridors.”

Highlighting the shortage of existing facilities, Mahendra Singh, president of the Junior Doctors Association (JUDA), said: “There is a lack of space for shelter homes on medical college premises in the state. Currently, we have a Rain Basera with a capacity to accommodate 50 attendants in the vicinity of Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal.”

Medical colleges: Bed capacity:

Bhopal 2000

Indore 1300

Jabalpur 1200

Gwalior 1200

Rewa 1100