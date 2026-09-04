MP Government May Change PS Of PWD, Commercial Tax, And Some Other Departments | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government, planning to change the departments of some IAS officers, has held an initial discussion on the matter and may issue a list soon.

Principal Secretary Sukh Veer Singh heads PWD and holds the charge of the health department.

Now, he may head the health department only, as the government plans to post a new principal secretary to PWD.

Another principal secretary Amit Rathore has been in the Commercial Tax Department for over two and a half years. The government may send him to another department.

An additional chief secretary may be posted to the Commercial Tax Department.

Principal secretary E Ramesh holds the responsibility of Narmada Valley Development and revenue department. The government may ask him to hand over one of the two departments and may shift another officer there.

There are discussions over the transfer of the governor's principal secretary Navneet Kothari. But the government has to wait for the appointment of a new governor for his transfer.

Secretary (agriculture) Nishant Warwade may be shifted. The minister of the Women and Child Development Department and secretary remain inimical to one another. Secretary GV Rashmi may be shifted to another department.

Similarly, the government may transfer secretary of the school education department Sanjay Goyal to an important department.

The administration may also transfer secretary to the Fishermen's Welfare Department Anurag Choudhary; MD of Markfed Abhijeet Agarwal and MD of Jal Jeevan Mission VS Choudhary Kolasani.