MP Government launches COVID-19 online consultation, helpline

Minister for public health, family welfare and home Dr Narottam Mishra on Friday launched Corona Helpline and Corona E-Paramarsh Seva at Mantralaya to tackle the pandemic. He said that both the services have been started with an objective of Bahujan Hitaay-Bahujan Sukhay (welfare and happiness of all).

On the occasion he said the public will get free consultation on the deadly virus from doctors on corona helpline number 104. He further informed that 5,000 doctors will be available for consultation on this number.

These doctors will address the COVID-19 related apprehensions of people of Madhya Pradesh. This project has been named ‘Step One’, the minister said. People should consult the doctors to stay healthy and relaxed, Dr Mishra said.

The minister appealed the doctors to give service through Corona E-Paramarsh. Inaugurating the Corona E-Paramarsh Seva, Dr Mishra appealed to the doctors in the state to render their services from home through the new medium.

To get medical assistance, just make a missed call on the phone number 73148-21193. Doctors can log in https://bitly/India Telemed for registration, Dr Mishra said.